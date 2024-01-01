KP govt to construct Tank Zam Dam: CM

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: As an important step towards utilizing available water resources in an effective and useful manner, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has decided construction of Tank Zam Dam project, thereby preserving the natural water resources as well as implementing the provincial government’s vision to ensure food security of the province.

The decision was taken in a meeting held at Islamabad on Saturday with Chief Minister Sardar Ali Amin Khan Gandapur in the chair. Besides Additional Chief Secretary Planning and Development Syed Imtiaz Hussain Shah and Secretary Irrigation Tahir Orkazai, high ups of the relevant federal and provincial departments attended the meeting.

The meeting has discussed in details the different projects of irrigation sector with special focus on the construction of CRBC and Tank Zam Dam projects and made important decisions to this effect.

The authorities concerned on this occasion, briefed the participants about the available options to implement thease projects. Briefing about the salient features of the proposed Tank Zam Dam project, the authorities told that the project once completed, would irrigate about 1,00000 acres barren land of southern districts in addition to generating 25.5 MW hydropower.