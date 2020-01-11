NDS detains 76 suspects involved in various criminal acts

Monitoring Desk

KABUL: Afghanistan NDS special forces have detained 76 suspects in the last month’s operations who have been involved in various criminal acts.

According to a statement published by the NDS press office, NDS special forces have detailed 76 suspects in Kabul province who have been involved in terrorism, smuggling, kidnapping, and armed robberies.

The detainees include a Taliban militant group of five who have been detained from Kabul’s Deh Sabz district, the statement added.

The head of the terror network Samiullah son of Roozuddin with his four men, newly recruited by the Taliban commander Qari Yusuf who is based around Kohi Safi in northern parts of Kabul city, are among the detainees.

These militants were engaged in several roadside bombings on Afghan military vehicles in several areas of Dehsabz district of Kabul, NDS said.

The Afghan Ministry of Interior has also recently arranged mobile patrols to prevent armed robberies in the capital Kabul, following series of complaints by the Kabul residents who had been robbed in Kabul streets.

Kabul residents had launched a security advocacy campaign named ‘Kabul is Not safe’ through social media tools, following the death of a 22-year old student by armed robbers in Kabul.

Ali Sina Zafari, a third-year student at the American University of Afghanistan, was snubbed to death by armed men while showing resistance to hand over his personal computer and laptop on Saturday night, in the 13th district of Kabul City.(Khaama Press)