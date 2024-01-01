Need to project Pakistani pink salt in global markets

F.P. Report

KHEWRA: President Dr Arif Alvi has stressed the need for projecting Pakistani pink salt as a national product in potential global markets after its value addition in line with the international standards.

Speaking during his visit to the Khewra salt mines on Thursday, he said that a significant amount of foreign exchange can be earned by adding value to the local raw salt and making various products. Dr Arif Alvi also emphasized to utilize the modern technology to minimize the loss of salt during the mining process besides adopting atmosphere friendly and responsible mining ways.

Pakistan had huge reserves of high quality rock salt which was low cost and full of minerals, he added. On the occasion, the president also reviewed the tourist places inside the salt mine. President Alvi was briefed on various ongoing projects of the Pakistan Minerals Development Corporation in Khewra. He was informed about quality of the salt found in Khewra and various salt ingredients.

Managing Director of Pakistan Minerals Development Corporation informed the president about various aspects of salt mining from Khewra Salt Mine. The president was informed about the ongoing activities for salt mining. President Alvi also inaugurated the salt library in the Khewra salt mine and visited the Asthma center. He also interacted with the patients undergoing treatment in the Asthuma center in Khewra salt mine. He took special interest in the historical background of Khewra Mine and he also wrote his comments in the guest book.