New officials sworn-in for US Defense Department

F.P. Report

WASHINGTON DC: New Officials Sworn-in at the Department of Defense on Tuesday, following individuals have been sworn-in virtually or in-person from March 2, 2021, through March 8, 2021.

The official press release mentioned the names, adding that Jazmin Sellars, Special Assistant to the Secretary of the Air Force

Douglas Bush, Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Army (Acquisitions, Logistics and Technology) Richard Johnson, Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Countering Weapons of Mass Destruction Zachary Learner.



Other than this, Special Assistant to the Under Se-secretary of Defense for Research and Engineering Veronica Yoo, Speechwriter, Office of the Assistant to the Secretary of Defense for Public Affairs sworn-in.