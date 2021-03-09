ATC extends judicial remand of three lawyers

ISLAMABAD (APP): The Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) Tuesday granted bail to a lawyer arrested in a Sessions Court and High Court attack case, while extended the bail of others and directed to consolidate the bail applications.

The court of Judge Ab-bas Hassan has rejected the bail of Khurram Farrukh, the lawyer arrested in the assault case, while extending the judicial of Asad-ullah, Liaqat Manzoor Ka-mboh and Faisal Nawaz till March 17. It was informed the court that Faisal Nawaz had an accident and there is a problem in his leg due to which he wants to get a check-up from his doctor.

The court sought a report from the jail superintendent and issued instructions to provide medical facilities as per law.