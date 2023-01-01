New Zealand stun Pakistan to level series

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Disciplined Mark Chapman-inspired New Zealand came out roaring to storm past Pakistan in the fifth PAK vs NZ T20I and forced the five-match series to level at 2-2.

The fifth T20I of the five-match series between Pakistan and New Zealand was played here at the Pindi Cricket Stadium.

New Zealand captain Tom Latham opted to bowl first after the coin flipped in his favour. Pakistan, batting first, put up a decent total on the scoreboard at the back of brilliant knocks by Mohammad Rizwan and Iftikhar Ahmed.

The target set by Pakistan eventually proved insufficient for their bowlers to defend at the back of a resounding century by Mark Chapman.

The left-handed batter scored an unbeaten 104 off 57 deliveries, smashing 11 boundaries and four sixes.

Chapman was brilliantly supported by all-rounder James Neesham, who struck four boundaries and two sixes on his way to an unbeaten 45 in 25 balls.

Their 121-run unbeaten partnership steered New Zealand to seal a stunning six-wicket victory over the home side in the fifth PAK vs NZ T20I.

The two sides will now turn their attention towards the upcoming five-match ODI series, starting from April 26 at the same venue.