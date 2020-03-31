NHSRC assures IHC to de-seal PMDC offices

ISLAMABAD (APP): The Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination (NHSRC) M-onday assured the Islam-abad High Court (IHC) to de-sealing the office of Pakistan Medical & Dental Council (PM&DC) after the bench expressed annoyance over not compliance of its orders.

Justice Mohsin Akhter Kiyani, hearing the case, remarked that the secretary of the ministry would be sent jail if the office was not opened within one hour.

The bench expressed displeasure over the absence of secretary health and stated that the court was being disgraced with not implementing its orders.

The PMDC employees who filed the contempt of court petition apprised the bench that they were not paid salaries for last five months and the office was not de-sealed despite the orders of IHC.

At this, Justice Kiyani remarked that the ministry should not adopt such attitude toward the court. He ordered to de-seal the PMDC office immediately and took one hour break in hearing.

The bench observed that the secretary health would be sent jail if court orders were not implemented.

After the break, the health ministry assured the court for de-sealing offices and informed it that former registrar PMDC had also allowed to sit in his office.

During the hearing, the court also stopped the health ministry from registration of new doctors terming that it was the mandate of PMDC to receive the applications in this regard.