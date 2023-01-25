No country can modify Indus Water Treaty unilaterally

ISLAMABAD (INP): Minister for Climate Change Sherry Rehman on Friday appraised the Senate that the incumbent government was cognizant of its responsibility adding that no country could modify Indus Water Treaty unilaterally.

Responding to a Calling Attention Notice raised by Leader of Opposition Dr Shahzad Waseem, Kamran Murtaza, Mushahid Hussain Sayed and others about India’s notice to Pakistan through the Indus Water Commission on January 25, 2023 for revision of the Indus Water Treaty, she said that no one should be panic as the treaty could not be revised unless both parties, Pakistan and India, agreed on it.

She said Pakistan received a vague letter from India on January 25 for revision of the treaty and deliberately was done by Modi regime apparently for domestic consumption and gain in Indian elections. Soon after receiving the letter, the relevant departments have started their deliberation and the Prime Minister has been given a briefing, she added. She said that there was no need to be worried as Pakistan was fully capable to defend its rights bilaterally and at the international level.

Sherry said that Pakistan had also raised objections over the construction of the controversial Kishenganga and Baglihar dams and Ratle Hydropower Project by India. However, she said that there was water storage issue in the country, adding that work was being carried out to enhance water storage capacity in the country. Land has also been acquired for Diamer Bhasha dam and work was also in progress on Mohamand and Diamer Bhasha dams in this to enhance country’s storage capacity. As many as 16 small and medium dams have also been planned in Sindh while planning was also being made to build such dams in Balochistan.

Meanwhile, the Senate passed four various bills as reported by the committees concerned unanimously. According to the legislative business, The National University of Pakistan Bill, 2023, The Publication of the Holy Quran (Elimination of Printing and Recording Errors) (Amendment) Bill, 2022, The Federal Employees Benevolent Fund and Group Insurance (Amendment) Bill, 2022 and The Pir Roshaan Institute of Progressive Sciences and Technologies, Miranshah Bill, 2023 were passed by the Upper House. On behalf of Minister for Defence Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Minister for Education and Professional Training Rana Tanveer Hussain presented the Bill in the House to establish the National University of Pakistan.

He also presented a Bill pertaining to his Ministry to provide for the establishment of Pir Roshaan Institute of Progressive Sciences and Technologies, Miranshah, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. On behalf of Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Mufti Abdul Shakoor, Minister of State for Law and Justice Shahadat Awan presented the Bill to further amend the Publication of the Holy Quran (Elimination of Printing and

Recording Errors) Act, 1973 to the extent of Islamabad Capital Territory. He also presented to further amend the Federal Employees Benevolent Fund and Group Insurance Act, 1969 on behalf of Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Javed Abbasi.