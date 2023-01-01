No wish for revenge, says Nawaz Sharif

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif said Saturday he had no intention of taking revenge on his political opponents and at the same time asked all constitutional institutions to join hands for the country’s development, as the three-time prime minister ended four years of self-imposed exile in London.

He has termed the ‘good relations’ with neighbours vital for development of the country.

The former PM who landed in Pakistan on Saturday after spending four years in self-imposed exile was addressing a historic homecoming rally organized by the PML-N at Minar-e-Pakistan ground to celebrate the return of their leader. The PML-N leaders from across the country along with contingents of enthusiastic supporters attended the rally at Minar-e-Pakistan ground which was adorned with dazzling electric lighting.

Nawaz Sharif while addressing the party leaders and activists said, “I am among you after several years but was proud of longstanding relationship with you and love you accorded to me.” The PML-N supremo noted that he had served the country with loyalty whenever he was given a chance, adding that he had resolved the issues of Pakistan and never hesitated from any sacrifice.

He recalled regretted the “false” cases against him, PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif, party’s vice president and his daughter Maryam Nawaz and other party leaders.

However, he said, no one abandoned the PML-N flag. “Who are they who separate Nawaz Sharif from his nation?” he asked, recalling making Pakistan a nuclear power and “ended” load shedding in the country during his time as the prime minister.

“Do you remember those 18 hours of loadshedding? Who ended it?” he asked, noting that it was under his leadership that the power issue was resolved. The former premier stressed that “some wounds never heal”, recalling how he couldn’t pay the final respects to his mother, father or wife despite repeated requests in jail.

He said that these women won’t be there to receive him at his home like they did in the past. He then recalled the time when he was given the news of his wife’s passing.

Referring to Pakistan’s nuclear tests on May 28, 1998, the former premier said that then-United States president Bill Clinton and other world leaders pressured him not to conduct tests.

“There will be record present in the Foreign Office that Bill Clinton offered me $5 billion in 1999 for not carrying out nuclear tests, but my conscience did not allow me to accept the thing which was against Pakistan’s favour,” he claimed.

“If someone else would have been in my place, could he have said this in front of the American president,” he added. Nawaz Sharif maintained that they conducted the nuclear tests and gave India a befitting response. “Are our [PML-N] governments toppled down and verdicts are issued against us for refusing the US and taking stance for the interest of Pakistan?,” he asked.

Speaking of the inflation, the former premier compared how roti and petrol’s costs way higher today than when he was in power. “Was I ousted for this reason? It was said that Nawaz Sharif was ousted for not taking salary from his son,” he said. “You are the public, you tell, do you agree with such decision?” he asked the charged crowd at Minar-e-Pakistan jalsa. He further said that no one in Pakistan would be unemployed if his party was allowed to continue the “1990s economic model”.

Unfortunately, he said, today, the condition was so bad that one has to think if they can feed their children or pay electricity bills. “People are committing suicide, and borrowing money to pay the bills.” “During my tenure, the poor had enough financial resources to at least to seek healthcare and get himself treated,” he claimed.

Meanwhile, Nawaz Sharif clarified that these tough economic conditions weren’t created during the Shehbaz-led government but traced back to a long time. “During our tenure sugar was 50 rupees per kilogram, today it is at 250,” he said, adding: “Pakistan was on its way to becoming an Asian tiger, we were preparing to ensure Pakistan’s inclusion in the G20.” Earlier, PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif reached Islamabad from Dubai via a chartered flight.

After landing at Islamabad airport, Sharif proceeded to the airport’s VIP lounge alongside party leader Ishaq Dar, to sign legal documents and complete biometric formalities. The PML-N supremo stayed at Islamabad International Airport for over one hour where he signed documents and held consultation with his lawyers.

Notable leaders, including Maryam Nawaz, have already joined the rally, and Nawaz Sharif himself has arrived in Lahore from Islamabad, where he was warmly received by his brother, Shahbaz Sharif. A helicopter transported him to the historic Shahi Fort.