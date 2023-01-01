My father has endured more hardships’

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Pakistan Mulsim League – Nawaz (PML-N) Chief Organiser and Senior Vice President Maryam Nawaz said on Saturday that his father and party Quaid had endured more hardships than any other leader in the last 24 years.

Taking to microblogging website X (formerly Twitter), she said, “Today is perhaps the biggest day of my life, I am thankful to the Almighty. No one has endured as many hardships as Nawaz Sharif in the last 24 years. Some of his wounds will never be able to be filled. Yet Nawaz Sharif has experienced way many highs than anyone else. Pakistan is ready to witness another high of Nawaz Sharif. InshaAllah.” “Come, our eyes await you”. Welcome Nawaz Sharif.

Meanwhile, PML-N information secretary Marriyum Aurangzeb said Saturday that Nawaz Sharif will become the prime minister of Pakistan fourth time. The former federal minister said that Pakistan will write a new history today with the homecoming of Nawaz Sharif after four years.