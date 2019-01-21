Nooriabad Power Plant earns Rs6.62bn profit, Sindh Cabinet informed

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Sindh Cabinet was informed on Monday that 100 megawatts Nooriabad Power Plant has earned 6.62 billion rupees profit.

Provincial Cabinet met under Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in Karachi. The cabinet extended the financial close line of Nooriabad Power Plant till June 30 this year.

Minister for Local Bodies Saeed Ghani informed the meeting about the steps taken for cleanliness work in Karachi after rain in the city.

Earlier this month, Murad Ali Shah asked three power companies of the province to electrify 1,179 villages for which Rs1.89bn have already been paid.

“The provincial government has given Rs5.86bn to three power companies, Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (Hesco), Sukkur Electric Power Company (Sepco) and K-Electric for provision of electricity to 3,153 villages, of which 1,974 villages have been electrified against Rs3.66bn while 1,179 villages are yet to be electrified for which the Sindh government’s funds of Rs1.89 billion are lying with the power companies,” the Sindh CM said.

He directed Sindh Minister for Energy Imtiaz Shaikh to talk to the concerned authorities of the Hesco, Sepco and the KE so that the remaining villages for which the government had already deposited demand notes could be electrified.