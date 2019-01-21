No compromise on Afghan forces’ sacrifices: Ghani

KABUL (Pajhwok): President Ashraf Ghani has said National Security Advisor (NSA) Hamdullah Mohib would lead the Ministry of Interior until a new minister is appointed in order to continue the management of former acting minister Amrullah Saleh.

President Ghani visited the Ministry of Interior (MoI) and met with its leadership on Sunday evening, a statement from the Presidential Palace said.

Deputy interior minister Janan Barakzai briefed the president about reforms, anti-corruption effort, the level of supplies, appointment through the board, meritocracy, fighting crimes, distribution of land and implementation of coupons for martyrs’ families and budget spending.

After hearing his reports, President Ghani thanked the MoI for its activities and said NSA Dr. Hamdullah Mohib would lead the ministry’s affairs until the new minister was appointed.

He appreciated the ministry’s management affairs during the October parliamentary elections and the process of presidential candidate registration.

Ghani, who registered his candidacy in the July presidential vote to seek his reelection, directed the Interior Ministry to set up a task force for better preparation and security of the ballot.

Emphasizing on reforms in national police ranks and change in status of the special forces, the president directed the police to ensure security of highways in cooperation with the national army. He also stressed increased security of dry ports in order to have more revenue.

Addressing the national police, Ghani said their united and objective management would help gain people’s trust.

He said the international community remained committed to standing by the Afghan security forces and there would be no compromise on their sacrifices in the peace process.

