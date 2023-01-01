Not striving for personal sake: Imran

LAHORE (Agencies): PTI Chairman Imran Khan is leading an election rally from Lahore’s Zaman Park to Data Darbar after the local administration granted permission for it.

The election rally kicked off from Zaman Park on Monday with Imran leading it in a bulletproof vehicle. Imran addressed the rally from inside his vehicle and thanked PTI workers and supporters for their participation. “It is clear from this rally why this imported government did not allow our [previous] rally,” he said, referring to the PTI’s March 8 plans.

Imran also paid tribute to PTI worker Ali Bilal, also known as Zille Shah, who lost his life on March 8 as the caretaker Punjab government used force to block a rally called to launch the party’s campaign for the April 30 elections in the province. “I’m sending a message on my nation’s behalf to those people [behind his death] that I and the nation will never forget this or forgive you. Until those police officials and those who tortured him are not brought to justice, [we will not rest] and will get them sentenced.”

The PTI chief said he was not striving for his personal sake but for the people. He alleged that the “big criminals” in power were attempting to run away from the elections and registering cases against him and PTI officeholders to “somehow disqualify us from elections”. He also addressed the recent public release of the Toshakhana gift records and said it was now made clear “who was actually looting the Toshakhana”.

Culminating his address, Imran announced a power show in Minar-i-Pakistan on Sunday at 2pm. “This rally will be in the day and it will be my sixth in Minar-i-Pakistan in the last 12 years,” he added. Imran said he would address the rally and explain how to take the country out of its current issues. He called on the people of Lahore to start preparing for the power show.

Earlier, videos shared by the official PTI account on Twitter showed a large number of supporters and workers thronging the streets as the rally moved toward its destination. A number of PTI leaders — especially from Punjab — along with their supporters are a part of the rally.

Referring to the Toshakhana record made public by the government a day earlier, Khan bereted the leadership of the ruling alliance, saying that it has exposed them. Talking about the Toshakhana case, Imran Khan said that he was subjected to severe criticism and character assassination by the leadership of the ruling alliance, however, the record has exposed them. A “gang of thieves” has been imposed on the country, he added. Urging the people to join the party’s movement, he said that the nation would have to come out for “real independence” and “accountability of the thieves”.

Remarking on the rally's strength, PTI Senior Vice President Fawad Chaudhry said: "Watch the scenes of the rally in Lahore at this time and understand that stopping Imran Khan is like inviting people's wrath."