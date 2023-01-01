Novo Nordisk’s Wegovy obesity drug reduces heart attack and stroke risk by 20%

Monitoring Desk

COPENHAGEN: Danish pharmaceutical giant Novo Nordisk has announced promising results from a recent trial of its obesity drug, Wegovy.

The study revealed that Wegovy led to a significant 20% reduction in the risk of heart attacks and strokes in individuals who are overweight or obese and have a history of heart disease. This breakthrough finding has exceeded expectations and could potentially reshape the landscape of obesity treatment.

The trial, conducted on over 17,000 adults aged 45 and above, showcased Wegovy’s potential to provide substantial cardiovascular benefits alongside weight loss. This outcome is a remarkable step towards establishing the drug as a medical solution that extends beyond cosmetic weight reduction.

Previously, the perception of Wegovy as primarily a cosmetic remedy has overshadowed its potential health advantages. However, the trial’s outcome challenges this notion, underscoring the significant cardiovascular benefits that Wegovy can offer to individuals struggling with obesity and related health conditions.

Novo Nordisk’s success with Wegovy could have a far-reaching impact on public health systems and private health insurers. The trial’s positive results may catalyse discussions and push for broader insurance coverage of Wegovy and similar weight-loss medications. The potential of these drugs to enhance patients’ overall health and reduce the risk of life-threatening conditions like heart disease and stroke now calls for ethical considerations in providing access to these treatments.

While Novo Nordisk has yet to release the full trial details, the company’s plan to seek FDA approval for Wegovy’s cardiovascular benefits signals a significant advancement in obesity treatment. This achievement resonates beyond the realm of weight loss, emphasising the potential for obesity drugs like Wegovy to play a crucial role in improving public health.