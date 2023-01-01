Officials demand security on first anniversary of Kaj school attack

KABUL (Khaama Press): It has been a year since the suicide attack on Kaj School in western Kabul. School officials recently held a ceremony to remember the victims, attended by many students. They are asking for better security for the school.

According to school officials, in the suicide attack that took place a year ago, 56 students, mostly girls, were killed. However, the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) described this incident as “brutal” and reported 54 deaths and 114 wounded.

Two suicide attackers shot at the school’s guards and blew themselves up in a classroom. This happened while students were in the middle of a practice university entrance exam.

Zahra Rezai, one of the survivors of the Kaj School attack, likened the entrance of the attackers to scenes from horror movies and said that at that moment, they were busy solving exam questions. She told Khaama Press News Agency, “Remembering that moment shakes me. I hid under the desks and had my books before my eyes.”

On the other hand, Kaj School officials consider the attack inhuman and demand security for the school from the Taliban administration.

Najibullah Najib, a teacher and official at the school, said in an interview with Khaama Press that they are still in shock from that attack, and security has not been fundamentally ensured.

It should be noted that the ISIS group claimed responsibility for this attack. However, Kaj School officials emphasize that the perpetrators of the suicide attack have not been brought to justice.

Although the Taliban administration has closed educational institutions to girls in recent years, the families of Kaj School victims demand that girls be allowed to receive education.

Maryam, the sister of one of the victims of the Kaj incident, says that education is the right of every human being, and Taliban officials should pay attention to this principle.

Meanwhile, in recent years, systematic attacks in western Kabul have targeted the schools of Mouhoud, Kaj, Abdul Rahim Shahid, and Kowsar, resulting in the deaths and injuries of students.