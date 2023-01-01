Acting Higher Education Minister says men and women not equal

KABUL (TOLOnews): The acting minister of higher education, Neda Mohammad Nadim, said in a meeting at Baghlan University that there are now attempts being made to demolish the current system under the pretext of concerns related to women.

Nadim added that based on Sharia and Allahs’s decrees, men and women are not equal.

He said that despite efforts by Western nations to demonstrate that men and women have equal rights, women and men are “not equal.”

“The Almighty Allah has distinguished between men and women. A male is the ruler, he has the authority, he must be obeyed, and the woman must accept his world. A woman is not equal to a man; however, they [Western nations] have placed her above a man,” said Nadim.

Speaking at Baghlan University, Neda Mohammad Nadim said the duties of the current government are to act with good behavior toward the people and provide security and justice.

“This is the responsibility of the Islamic Emirate: to treat the people well. It should bring ease, it should bring good news, there should be no hatred, there should be no differences among the officials, and the second thing is to ensure security,” Nadim said.

Meanwhile, some professors and students of Baghlan university asked the acting Ministry of Higher Education to create a suitable educational environment in universities, especially Baghlan University.

“The most crucial requirements and conditions that can make a university grow in terms of science and research are the provision of facilities and equipment,” said Sayed Sati, a lecturer at Baghlan University.

“The lack of regular transportation for students is the first issue. It should be taken care of because the distance between the city and the institution is great. The second issue is the lack of a dorm, which students have experienced for years,” said Student Yama Barna. In a speech at Kunduz University, the acting higher education minister, Neda Mohammad Nadim, stressed the ministry’s efforts to address these issues and expand resources for universities.