OGDCL cricket team dominates MPCL in semi

F.P. Report

RAWALPINDI: MPCL batted first setting, a competitive 184 runs in the Semi Final of OGCC T20 Championship played at ARL Ground Rawalpindi which was chased down with ease by Team OGDCL in just 16-overs.

OGDCL’s batsman Nasir Mehmood played a scintillating innings of 101 runs in just 56 balls, earning the Man of the Match award.

He remained unbeaten throughout, anchoring the chase and leading his team to victory. Amir Khan provides valuable support with a well-made 55 runs. Rehan Malik and Muhammad Bilal bowled in style and claimed two wickets each.

Team OGDCL clinches victory in an impressive display of grit and determination.

The team’s enthusiasm and high morale bode well for even greater success in the future.