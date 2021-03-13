OIC, UN urged to take practical steps for resolving Kashmir, Palestine issues

ISLAMABAD (INP): The leadership of various political and religious parties, expressing solidarity with the oppressed people of Kashmir and Palestine, urged the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and United Nations (UN) to take practical steps for resolving the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and Palestine issues immediately. Addressing the ‘Tazeem-e-Harmain Al-Sharifain Conference’ held under the leadership of International Tazeem-e-Harmain Al-Sharifain Council Secretary General and Pakistan Ulema Council Chairman Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi the other day, they addressed the increasing number of atrocities committed by India and Israel in Kashmir and Palestine, respectively. They expressed alarm at the growing number of such incidents and called on the Muslim Ummah to respond to these issues with unity and collective efforts.

The leaders emphasized the need for a united response to these issues in order to bring an end to the ongoing suffering of the people of Kashmir and Palestine.

They were of the view that after the restoration of Saudi-Iran relations, the Muslim Ummah hoped that all the attention of the OIC should be shifted towards the resolution of Kashmir and Palestine issues.

The restoration of ties between Saudi Arabia and Iran, Syria and Arab countries, Qatar and Bahrain and the exchange of prisoners between the governments of Yemen and Houthis were good news for the Muslim Ummah, they added. Appreciating the role and services on part of Saudi leadership in the patronage of King Salman bin Abdulaziz and Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman for pilgrims, Ulema and Mashaikh said the entire Islamic world was quite satisfied with the services.

They also felicitated and announced to support Saudi Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman for the title of Quaid-e-Salam (Leader of Peace) for the year 2022-2023.

They said the political and religious parties of Pakistan believed that Saudi Arabia and other Arab Islamic countries should take an immediate step to resolve the issue of Palestine and Kashmir.