On World Literacy Day, girls call for reopening of schools

KABUL (TOLOnews): International Literacy Day comes as it has been nearly 720 days that girls above the sixth grade in Afghanistan have been denied access to education. Some female students who were deprived of education asked the current government to open schools and universities for girls.

“Today is International Literacy Day, and it has been two years that girls could not continue their education,” said Mehria, a student from Mazar-e-Sharif.

“We ask the Islamic Emirate to reopen schools for girls and give us our rights,” said Zarmina, a student from Jawzjan.

“Once again we ask the Islamic Emirate to lift restrictions on education of girls so that we can continue our education,” said Maryam Sadat, a student from Bamiyan.

Meanwhile, some religious clerics and citizens said that providing the opportunity of education to girls is for the benefit of the country.

“The current rulers should provide the opportunity of going to university to the women of Afghanistan,” said Faiazi, a religious cleric.

“As a father, I ask the government to provide the opportunity of education to the girls of this country,” said Rahimullah, a resident of Mazar-e-Sharif.

The Islamic Emirate hasn’t commented on this recently, but it has consistently stated that efforts are being made to reopen the country’s schools and universities for girls and that the ban on women and girls’ education is not permanent.