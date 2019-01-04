One terrorist killed in North Waziristan operation: ISPR

F.P. Report

NORTH WAZIRISTAN: Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Friday has said that at least one terrorist was killed during an intelligence based operation (IBO) in North Waziristan.

The military media wing told media that the security forces conducted an IBO as part of the on-going “Operation Raad ul Fasad” on a suspected terrorist hide out in Tehsil Spinwam and recovered literature related to improvised explosive devices (IEDs) , sub-machine guns, hand grenades, spare magazines and communication equipment.

Similarly, in Balochistan, the Frontier Corps (FC) also carried out an IBO in the sub burbs of Qilla Saifullah and Kahan near Mawand, foiling a terrorist activity to sabotage peace in the province. Weapons and ammunition were also recovered.