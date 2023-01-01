Operation decided for removal of CNG kits from school vans, coasters

F.P. Report

KARACHI: A high-level meeting of the Transport Department was held under the chairmanship of Sharjeel Inam Memon, the Minister of Information, Transport, and Mass Transit. In the meeting, it was decided to launch an operation for the immediate removal of CNG kits from school vans and coasters operating across Sindh.

It was further decided in the meeting to initiate a crackdown on all illegal bus stands throughout Sindh and take strict action against the individuals involved, including registering cases against them.

In the meeting, Transport Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon instructed Transport Secretary Saleem Rajput to draft letters addressing the concerned commissioners and deputy commissioners, urging them to take immediate action against the operators of illegal bus stands.

The Minister emphasized the importance of prompt action in this matter.

The meeting also reached a decision to initiate the process of registering FIRs against those operating illegal bus stands.

It was also decided in the meeting to prioritize the immediate removal of any illegal occupations at bus stands belonging to the Transport Department throughout Sindh and decided to seek assistance from the relevant authorities in order to effectively address this issue.