Opposition parties demand govt to withdraw references against judges

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The main opposition parties on Friday demanded the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) led government to withdraw references against the judges.

While talking to media after the National Assembly session, the former prime minister and leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Friday has criticized the step of filing references against the judges.

Bilawal insisted to issue production order of Ali Wazir who is in Counter Terrorism Department (CT) custody.

He further said that PPP’s peaceful workers were subjected to torture for no reason.

Meanwhile, PML-N’s Shahid Khaqan Abbasi expressed reservations over presidential references against judges and demanded the government to withdraw the decision.

Moreover, Balochistan National Party-Mengal (BNP-M) leader Sardar Akhtar Mengal reiterated that commission should be formed to probe attack on Kharqamar check post that injured five Pakistan Army personnel and killed three attackers.

Earlier today, opposition parties while holding placards staged protest in NA and chanted slogans for not issuing production orders of Mohsin Dawar and Ali Wazir.