Opposition walkouts in NA ‘tactic to seek NRO’, says PM Imran

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has showed displeasure over the opposition behavior in National Assembly and termed the opposition walkout from the session as a tactic of getting NRO.

In a tweet on Tuesday morning, PM Imran said that opposition trying to get NRO (a term used by the government for opposition seeking relief from corruption cases).

He wrote: “In a Parliament that costs taxpayers billions yearly, yet another walkout in NA by the Opposition shows that this is the only function they intend to perform. These are pressure tactics to seek an NRO & evade accountability for corruption in NAB cases not initiated by PTI.”

The opposition, mainly the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), staged a walkout from the NA yesterday (Jan 14) after leader of the Opposition Shehbaz Sharif completed his speech in which he raised questions over Mohmand Dam bidding contract issued by the government.

When Federal Minister for Water, Faisal Vawda, stood to respond to the criticism of PML-N, the opposition members staged a walkout. Vawda expressed his resentment on the opposition benches for leaving the House without listening to the government’s version.

The PTI-led government has been accusing the opposition for making several attempts to seek an NRO and a way out to evade accountability over corruption, however, the opposition parties, particularly the Pakistan People’s Party and the PML-N, have rejected the government claim.