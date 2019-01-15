Two terrorists killed in Faisalabad encounter

F.P. Report

FAISALABAD: At least two suspected terrorists were killed in a operation conducted by the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) in Faisalabad on Monday night.

CTD spokesperson told media persons that the suspected terrorists were identified as Adeel and Usman and were involved in the kidnapping of former prime minister Yousaf Raza Gillani’s son Ali Haider Gillani, a US citizen, and other serious criminal acts.

The suspects were also accused of killing two policemen in Faisalabad’s D ground, the spokesperson added.

Moreover, suicide jackets, weapons and bombs were recovered from the terrorists.