Outgoing Senators urge all political parties to work together for country’s development

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Senators who are going to retire in their farewell speeches urged all political parties for adopting unanimous strategy for the socio-economic development and restoring true democracy in the country considering it vital for the peace and prosperity of future generations. Senator Molvi Faiz Muhammad (JUI-F) stressed to focus on foreign policy, lamenting the Islamic Countries’ over their silence on Kashmir and Palestine issues.

He also called for bringing true democracy in the country as per Islamic Laws and Values. Meanwhile, he also requested the newly established government to pay attention on the issues of the people of Balochistan and ask to take step to address their issues. Senator Mushtaq Ahmad (JI) in his farewell speech asked the Upper House to work for giving rights to provinces as per constitution.

He lauded the role of 18th amendment for the development of provinces. He urged all the political parties to bring internal democracy, and promote leadership on merit bases. He also stressed the political parties to work for the development and launch projects for the development of the country.

Senator Mushtaq called for a dialogue between all political parties to bring country out of current crises.

Senator Mushtaq also asked the incumbent government to take necessary measures to protect the natural beauty of Margalla hills for next generations.

Senator Shaheen Khalid Butt in his speech highlighted the issue of overseas Pakistanis and urged the government to resolve them as they are major asset of Pakistan. He said that PML-N leader Shahbaz Sharif in 2013 as a Chief Minister Punjab established an institution which resolved around 80,000 complaints of overseas in five years.

He urged all provincial governments to establish such institutions in their provinces to facilitate the overseas Pakistanis. Senator Sana Jamali lauded the support of Shahbaz Sharif, Bilawal Bhutto and Pakistan Army especially Shaheed General Sarfraz for uplifting the province of Balochistan.

She said that the women of Balochistan were enjoying the equal rights to other provinces, adding, “I got a chance to speak in Upper House of Pakistan and United Nation”. Sana Jamali said that all senior senators in the Senate provided full support to her during last five years. She also commended the support of foreign embassies for providing relief to Balochistan during flood.

She urged all political parties to respect the national institutions, and fully support them for the development of country.

Senator Seemee Ezdi said that being a member of Climate Change Committee, she together with other members work for the water reservation, pollution control, and other necessary steps.

Senator Bahramand Tangi bid farewell speech with heavy heart: Senator Bahramad Tangi on Thursday in his farewell speech said that he will cast his vote in favor of Asif Ali Zardari on March 9 and part his ways from Pakistan Peoples Party.

In his emotional speech, senator Tangi blamed Senator Sherry Rehman and Nayyar Ali Bukhari for hatching conspiracy against him and creating differences between him and party leadership.

He said that every senator should be given freedom for work for the strengthening of democratic and parliamentary system. “I am satisfied with my six years tenure as senator” said Tangi adding that after March 9, he will start a fresh political journey but will always respect the leadership of Pakistan Peoples Party who honored his 44 years political struggle and nominated him for senator ship. Senator Tangi appreciated Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani and Deputy Chairman Senate Mirza Khan Afridi for conducting the house business in smooth ways.

Senator Mohammad Akram said that during his tenure he raised the issue of missing persons and development of Baluchistan but unfortunately failed to resolve those issues.

He said Pakistan witnessed different systems but unfortunately did not witness development and prosperity.

Countries in the world got freedom after Pakistan left behind us in the race for development, means the system of Pakistan needs overhauling.

Pakistan cannot prosper until and unless free and fair election are to be conducted and the Parliament is made sovereign.

Senator Saifullah Abro said that political parties should never close doors for dialogue and must sit together to resolve the issues of Pakistani people.

“I assure this house on behalf of my party PTI that we are ready to sit with all political parties but only if they concede special and reserve seats allotted to them by Election Commission of Pakistan” said the senator.

He said no political party is bad but the people in the party are good or bad who bring good name or bad name to the party.

He said all politicians and political parties must respect the constitution of Pakistan and struggle for uphold of the constitution.

Senator Kisho Bai thanked her party for given her representation in the upper house and entrusting her.

She said that she tried her best to come up to the expectations of her party and represent her people in the upper house.

She said that the upper house provided her an opportunity to represent Pakistan at international stage.

Senator Abida Azeem thanked her party leader Mehmood Khan Achakzari for giving her representation in the upper house.

She said that she learned a lot from her senior senators which will help her in the rest of the life.

She also requested senators to vote for Mehmood Khan Achakzai in presidential election. (APP)