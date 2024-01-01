Over 12,000 individuals arrested in last six months

KABUL (TOLOnews): The Ministry of Interior reports that more than 12, 000 individuals have been arrested in connection with criminal activities in the past six months of last solar year (1402).

The spokesperson for the ministry, while sharing the six-month achievement report with media, stated that these individuals were involved in nearly 9,000 criminal events across the country, during which some light and heavy weaponry and explosives were also seized.

“Police have arrested 12, 540 suspected individuals and 733 other have escaped which are searched for by police,” said Abdul Matin Qane, the spokesperson for interior ministry.

According to Qane, during the six months, more than twenty of them were killed or wounded, and more than one hundred and seventy kidnappers have been arrested.

He said that eighteen kidnapped individuals were also freed from the kidnappers.

Qane added that in the fight against corruption, eight hundred individuals have been arrested by the internal intelligence of this ministry, most of whom were military personnel.

“As a result of police operations on kidnappers, 21 kidnappers have been killed and three other wounded. 19 cases of kidnapping have been recorded in the past six months which demonstrates decline compared to past,” he added.

The spokesperson further added that nearly 19,000 security forces have received professional trainings in the last six months, and nearly 30,000 are currently undergoing training in various institutions related to the Ministry of Interior.

He also emphasizes that more than 170 women have also obtained their graduation certificates from the capacity building program.

“1, 671 police officers among them 171 women have been graduated from the police command of higher education after completing capacity building programs,” Qane said.

The Ministry of Interior affairs also reports that in the last six months of the year 1402, more than 13 billion Afghanis have been collected in revenues from traffic services, passport services, the National Public Protection Force, and other sectors.