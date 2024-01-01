Public library opens in Paktia

PAKTIA (TOLOnews): A public library has been inaugurated by the Directorate of Information and Culture in Paktia province.

The Directorate of Information and Culture in Paktia states that the library contains thousands of books and aims to foster a culture of reading among the residents, especially the youth of the province.

Sawab Jan Islamyar, the Head of Information and Culture in Paktia, mentioned that active libraries currently exist in the districts of Zormat, Samkani, and Sayed Karam within the province, and efforts are underway to expand the number of libraries in other areas.

Islamyar stated, “Our future plan is to include religious, Islamic, and intellectual books in this library. Similarly, we aim to have books in various fields of modern sciences.”

Inamullah Salahuddin, the Deputy Governor of Paktia, said, “In the future, we plan to bring religious, intellectual, and various other types of books to the libraries.”

Residents of Paktia note that the culture of reading has diminished in recent years and request the authorities to establish public libraries in the more remote areas of the province.

A number of educated people and writers are pleased with the opening of this library; however, they emphasize the importance of enriching its collection.

Khozhman Zazai, a poet and writer from Paktia, said, “Books are very essential in life. One can progress, and if one wants to have a happy and advanced life, one should turn to books.”

Mohammad Qasem, a resident of Paktia, expressed, “Our request from the government is to create such libraries in the future for students in remote districts who have the desire to study.”

According to information from the Directorate of Information and Culture in Paktia, the foundation stone of this library was laid in the solar year 1345 (solar year), but it was destroyed and has now been reopened with a new building and an increased number of books.