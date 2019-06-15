Over 32,000 voters registered for upcoming election: IEC

GHAZNI (Ariana News): The Independent Elections Commission (IEC) said on Saturday that since the beginning of the voters’ registration process more than 31 thousand voters in 33 provinces have registered themselves.

The officials of IEC further said that more than 1,500 voters have registered themselves in Ghazni province.

“Recently, at least 1820 voters have registered themselves in Ghazni as more registration centers have been opened in last days,” said Habiburrahman Nang, Chief of the IEC Secretariat.

However, the electoral observers believe that the voters’ registration process is deceiving and are concerned about the people’s absence in the process.

“We are concerned that the Independent Elections Commission report unreal statistics of the voters’ number to hide the objections regarding the people’s absence in the registration process,” said Yousuf Rashed, Chief of the Free and Fair Election Forum of Afghanistan (FEFA).

Moreover, electoral experts blame IEC for making political decisions, adding that IEC’s political decisions are the main reason behind the closure of the voter registration centers.

“The Independent Elections Commission functions politically and yet does not know the exact locations of registration centers across the country,” said Fazl Ahmad Manawi, a former IEC official.

IEC goes for the upcoming presidential election while 44 out of 423 registration centers are closed in 33 provinces across the country due to the security and technical issues. Moreover, 159 out of 247 registration center are closed in Ghazni province.