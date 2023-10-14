PAF’S 14 nation multinational air exercise Indus Shield-2023 kicks off at ace

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Air Force (PAF) in a magnificent display of international camaraderie and airpower, on Sunday inaugurated its 14 Nation Multinational Air Exercise, Indus Shield-2023, at Airpower Centre of Excellence of Pakistan Air Force. Air Officer Commanding, Central Air Command, Air Vice Marshal Tariq Mehmood Ghazi was the Chief Guest at the inauguration ceremony, a PAF news release said.

Addressing the participants of exercise, Air Officer Commanding Central Air Command emphasized on the significance of multi-national air exercises in achieving common objectives in the face of the evolving dynamics of air warfare.

He commended the efforts of the Air Power Center of Excellence on the organization of the mega exercise, which would augment the existing partnership between the key allies in addition to bolstering interoperability amongst the participating Air Forces.

He also added that the planning and execution of Exercise Indus Shield-23 underscores the vision of the esteemed, Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force regarding the crucial role played by PAF in advancing technology, modernizing its capabilities and employing contemporary combat tactics to effectively address shared challenges of aerial defence.

Air Vice Marshal Tariq Mehmood Ghazi highlighted that the exercise would prove to be a step forward, to promote warm and brotherly relations amongst the leading air powers of the region. Exercise Indus Shield-2023 will witness participation from 14 esteemed Air Forces including Turkiye, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, UAE, Egypt, Oman, Bahrain, Azerbaijan, Indonesia, Morocco, Uzbekistan, China, and Hungary.

The exercise not only offers a unique opportunity for participating air forces to bring their unparalleled skills and operational capabilities to the spotlight, but will also deepen mutual understanding between the participating contingents to promote interoperability. This mega exercise is a signature of excellence and professionalism which validates PAF’s aerial prowess in the region. In addition, the exercise offers an invaluable learning experience of aerial warfare employment tactics to the air and ground crew through simulation of real-time war scenarios and varied combat missions.