Pak-Iran border commission convenes three-day meeting in Balochistan

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The three-day meeting of the Pakistan-Iran Joint Border Commission began in Quetta on Wednesday, confirmed officials in Balochistan.

According to details released by the provincial authorities, Pakistan’s delegation is led by Balochistan’s Home Minister Mir Zia Ullah Langau.

The minister described the mutual economic and security interests of the two countries as their “top priority.”

He also emphasized the necessity of curbing terrorism, adding that it was important to end weapons, drugs and human trafficking between the two neighboring states.

Langau noted that terrorist elements on both sides of the border could undermine the peace, security and stability of the two countries.

Other than that, he highlighted the significance of providing better business facilities to the residents of the border areas.

The minister also discussed the possibility of air travel between Quetta and Zahedan, noting that it would help the two sides enhance commercial activities between them.