Pak-Iran clash and ethnic militancy

Pakistan strongly condemned the unprovoked violation of its airspace and the strike inside Pakistani territory by the Iranian forces which resulted in multiple deaths and injuries in the border region. Pakistan called the Iranian Charge d’affaires to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and lodged a strong protest against the unlawful act of the Iranian military. Following Iran’s violation of Pakistani airspace, the Pakistani authorities expelled the Iranian Ambassador to Islamabad while recalling the Pakistani envoy from Tehran. Pakistan expressed utmost frustration and anger over the blatant violation of its sovereignty and reserved its right of self defence and retaliation at the moment of its own choice.

Pakistan and Iran have long had a tense relationship because of the activities of Baloch separatists and religious militant groups in their border regions. The tension between the two neighbours sparked suddenly after Iranian forces made a surprise incursion into Pakistani territory in a false bid to attack Iranian separatist groups allegedly basing on the Pakistani side of the joint border. Pakistan and Iran have over 900 kilometres of common border that lacks proper fencing, border wall or any geographical separation between the two nations. Both neighbours have fought low-level Baloch insurgencies in their areas on both sides of their common border. The terrorists from Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) and Baloch Liberation Front (BLF) often attack Pakistani LEAs and return back to their sanctuaries on the Iranian side of the border while Jaish Al-Adel cast the same episode with Iranian security forces and often tried to elude the Pakistani side. Due to the similarity of challenges and issues, comprehensive mechanisms are in place between the two countries at military-to-military and government-to-government levels, for mutual liaison and coordinated action against militant groups, drug peddlers, human traffickers and others. The flag meetings of local military commanders take place at regular intervals to resolve local border issues, remove misconceptions and promote cooperation.

Interestingly, the Iranian leadership has acted irresponsibly in recent days out of frustration following the deadly incident of January 3 that cost more than 80 lives. The strikes in Pakistan came less than a day after Iranian forces launched missile strikes in Syria and Iraq, part of a string of reprisals against Tehran’s enemies including Islamic State bases and proposed Israeli Spy agency Headquarters in Arbail, Kurdistan. Iran has long suspected Pakistan of providing a haven for the insurgents and fomenting instability in Iran’s south-eastern provinces, whereas Islamabad also owes the same apprehensions because Baloch militants used Iranian soil, for logging, planning and carrying out attacks inside Pakistan. Pakistan has always said terrorism is a common threat to all countries in the region that requires teamwork and cooperation. Such unilateral acts are not in conformity with good neighbourliness and indirectly support terrorists’ agenda by seriously undermining bilateral trust and cooperation against bad actors and anti-state elements on both sides of the border.

At that sensitive moment, Pakistan expressed utmost restraint and resilience by not reciprocating Iran with the same coin, as the Pakistan Air Force was competent enough to shoot down the Iranian aeroplanes during that unlawful incursion into Pakistan. However, Pakistan used its right to self defence and Pakistani security forces attacked Baloch Insurgents hide outs on the other side of the border in Iran’s Sistan province during the early hours on Thursday. Pakistan said its military did not target Iran or Iranian military or civilian installations but Pakistani forces attacked Pakistan’s proscribed militant groups involved in torrorism attacks inside Pakistan. Currently, tension mounts high and any adventure or miscalculation from either side could fuel a full fledged war between them. The current situation merits utmost restraint and caution from both sides to avoid further escalation. Both countries must resort to dialogue and use the laid down mechanisms/ procedures against the common threat that will not only forestall such unpleasant incidents but effectively tackle the risk of cross border terrorism in the future.