Pak-Iran trade volume to be increased to $10b

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Iran on Monday agreed to enhance bilateral trade ties and promote business activities at the border areas to ensure development and prosperity of the people of two countries. Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, in a press talk along with President of Iran Dr Ebrahim Raisi after witnessing the signing of bilateral agreements and MoUs at the PM House, said under the leadership of the Iranian President, the two countries could bring development and prosperity in their respective sides by turning their borders into hub of business activities.

He said during their meeting, the two sides held detailed discussions on various fields of mutual interests including economy, trade, investment, diplomacy, security and culture. The Iranian President, who arrived here on Monday on three-day official visit to Pakistan along with a high-powered delegation, said that the trade volume between the two brotherly countries was not below the existing potential and they wanted to increase the volume to US $10 billion annually. He stressed that steps were needed to enhance border markets to give spur to the business and trade activities at the border areas, besides enhancing security.

He said that the two countries shared common affinities and no one could separate them, adding the two sides in their meetings, decided to further promote the bilateral ties between the two countries in trade and economic sectors. President Dr Raisi said that there were a number of common issues including fight against terrorism, efforts to curb organized crimes and smuggling, in which the two sides could enhance their cooperation. The president stressed that it was significant to further broaden the bilateral ties for the benefits of the two countries, besides continuity of cooperation at the highest level.

He said that the historic and durable ties between Iran and Pakistan provided them opportunity to fully utilize them for the welfare and prosperity of the two nations. President Raisi said that Iran had achieved immense progress in science and technology and the country was ready to share their experiences and knowledge. President of Iran Dr Ebrahim Raisi, conveying best regards from the people and the Supreme Leader of Iran to the people of Pakistan, said they had always been supporting the oppressed people of various areas of the world, specially the people of Gaza and had always been defending Islam and raising their voice for the freedom of Quds Al-Sharif.

He believed that today people in different parts of the world were in pain due to current situation in Palestine. At the same time, he said the international organization such as Untied Nations and UN Security Council who claimed to support human rights, could not perform their core responsibility. President Raisi emphasized that the people belonging to all religions across the world including that of Iran and Pakistan, were calling for an end to the oppression and barbarism against the people of Palestine. The Iranian President believed that the position adopted by the people around the world and by the Palestinian resistance would surely be realized one day.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif commended Iran’s robust stand for the Muslims of Gaza and the barbarism being committed against them, saying that Pakistan in this regard also fully supported the oppressed people of Gaza. He said the resolution of the UN Security Council with respect to Palestine was being violated. He regretted that over 35,000 people had so far been martyred in Palestine. He also called for raising voice at various international forums including Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) till complete ceasefire in Gaza.

At the same time, the prime minister said the Kashmir valley had also been turned to red by the blood of the oppressed Kashmiris. He believed that Kashmir will also be liberated soon. The prime minister thanked the Iranian President for visiting Pakistan, saying that he was the first head of state of any country who visited Pakistan after general elections held in February 2024. He said both Iran and Pakistan enjoyed very close and brotherly relations which spanned over centuries. He said the two countries enjoyed historic relations with deep-rooted people-to-people bonds and similarities in religion and culture. He stressed that these close and brotherly relations should be strengthened and promoted for mutual benefit as well as development and prosperity in the region.

Pakistan and Iran signed a total of eight accords on varying subjects to enhance cooperation in the different fields including trade, science technology, agriculture, health, culture, and judicial matters. The documents were signed between the two countries on the occasion of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi’s three-day official visit to Pakistan. Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and President Raisi witnessed the ceremony as the representatives from both sides, signed the documents.

The two countries signed an MoU on the Establishment of the Rimdan-Gabd Joint Free/Special Zone. The memorandum was inked by Secretary Board of Investment Ambreen Iftikhar and Iranian Advisor to President and Secretary of the Supreme Council of Free Trade Industrial and Special Economic Zones Hojjatollah Abdolmaleki. The MoU on Mutual Recognition of the Standard of Iran and Pakistan, was signed by Minister of Science and Technology Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui and Iranian Minister of Road and Urban Development Mehrdad Bazrpash.

An MoU on Cooperation between the Ministry of Cooperative Labour and Social Welfare of Iran and the Ministry of Overseas Pakistani and Human Resources Development of Pakistan was also signed by Minister of Overseas Pakistani Chaudhry Salik Hussain and Iranian Minister of Road and Urban Development Mehrdad Bazrpash. Minister of Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar and Iranian Minister of Justice Amin Hossein Rahimi inked an agreement on Judicial Assistance in Civil Matters between Iran and Pakistan. Pakistan and Iran also signed an Agreement of Cooperation on Animal Hygiene and Health. The document was signed by Minister of National Food Security and Research Rana Tanveer Hussain and Iranian Minister of Agriculture Jihad Mohammad Ali Nikhakht.

Similarly, the Mutual Recognition Agreement (MRA) in the Field of Quarantine and Phytosanitary was also inked by Minister of National Food Security and Research Rana Tanveer Hussain and Iran’s Minister of Agriculture Jihad Mohammad Ali Nikbakht.

The two sides also signed an MoU for Legal Cooperation between the Ministry of Justice of Iran and the Ministry of Law and Justice of Pakistan. Minister of Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar and his Iranian counterpart Amin Hossein Rahimi signed the memorandum. An MoU between the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting of Pakistan and Organization of Cinema and Audiovisual Affairs of Iran was inked to promote film exchange and cinema cooperation between the two countries. The document was signed by Minister of Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar and Minister of Culture and Islamic Guidance Mohammad Mehdi Esmaili. The signing ceremony also marked the ratification of a security cooperation agreement between the governments of two countries.

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and Iranian President Dr. Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi expressed strong and unequivocal condemnation of the indiscriminate use of force by Israeli occupation authorities in Gaza for over seven months.

They reiterated the call for international efforts to an immediate and unconditional ceasefire, lifting the siege and provision of humanitarian relief to the people of Gaza. The two leaders, in a meeting, discussed the entire range of bilateral relations and exchanged views on important regional and global developments, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release. Underscoring the rich history of relations between Pakistan and Iran, they also reaffirmed commitment to expand wide-ranging bilateral cooperation, particularly in the areas of trade, energy, connectivity, culture and people-to-people contacts. Ministers and senior officials from both sides were present in the meeting. Both sides agreed to increase the volume of bilateral trade to US $10 billions in the next five years. They also agreed to cooperate in developing joint approaches to confront common challenges including the threat of terrorism. The prime minister lauded the Iranian leadership, especially Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, for Iran’s unequivocal and principled support for the Kashmiri people and their legitimate rights.

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif welcomed Iranian President Dr Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi in the Persian language. During their joint press stakeout, the prime minister recited Allama Taqi Bahar’s Persian verses about Pakistan, in which the poet had invoked divine blessings for the country, the PM Office Media Wing said in a press release. The prime minister, on the occasion, read out a Persian couplet for the visiting President which warmly welcomed his arrival in Pakistan. The prime minister’s eloquence in the Persian language brought smiles on the faces of the Iranian President and other participants who were pleased to hear such remarks. They also applauded the prime minister’s gesture.

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and visiting Iranian President Syed Ebrahim Raisi planted a sapling at the lawn of the Prime Minister’s House to mark the annual Earth Day. Accompanied by his spouse and a high-powered delegation of ministers and businessmen, the Iranian president arrived here on a three-day official visit. Both the dignitaries planted the sapling of Chir pine, also known as Pinus roxburghii – a hardy species native to the Himalayas. Prime Minister Shehbaz, earlier in a message to the nation on Earth Day, urged the countrymen to reaffirm their commitment to using plastic responsibly and embrace recycling and eco-friendly alternatives to achieve a plastic-free society. Earlier, as the visiting dignitary arrived at the PM House, he was given a guard of honour before the tete-a-tete between the prime minister and Iranian president.