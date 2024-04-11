People love resistance and votes go to resistance: Sana

F.P. Report

FAISALABAD: Ex Interior Minister and central leader of PML-N Rana Sanaullah has said that the votes go to resistance, and one should confess that the PTI founder did resistance.

“The people love resistance, we did resistance for entire life but this time it goes to the opposite,” Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s Punjab President Rana Sanaullah said in an interview. He said, he has been associated with Nawaz Sharif for last 32 years. He did the politics of resistance. “We have to confess that the PTI’s founder also did resistance.

PML-N leader said, “We assumed that the PTI’s founder could not resist but he did so”. “We have to see, if the PTI’s resistance harmed us or our compromise,” he said. “It seems there is something between their resistance and our compromise,” he added. “I had opposed formation of coalition government in the party meeting,” Rana Sana said. “I can give so many reasons against my defeat, but I consented”.

“What Javed Latif is saying about election is wrong. I am believing as much about defeat also believe with that certainty that Javed Latif was also defeated”, he said. “Javed Latif has grudge, when he has been defeated in the election, how Rana Tanvir won it,” Rana Sana said. ” I know his pain that could only be relieved with de-notification of Rana Tanvir”. “It is a peculiar demand to open votes of Mian Sahib’s constituency,” he said. “No selection made in the election, neither someone was targeted, these all are conspiracy theories,” PML-N leader said.

“I exchanged harsh words with Qamar Javed Bajwa over booking me in the heroin case during a parliament function,” Rana Sana said.

“The God will do justice over the case you booked me in, I told him.” He denied doing so but I told him you did it. “It was the PTI’s founder who want it, but it was materialized by Qamar Javed Bajwa,” Sanaullah said. “We failed to dispel the impression that the PML-N has nothing to do with the caretaker government, which was resulted in political consequences,” he said.

“Mohsin Naqvi was not given the ministry only for PML-N but there were some other reasons too,” he said. “Some amendments should be introduced that a member of the caretaker set-up should not become the part of the elected government”.

Now every caretaker government will take steps to keep their political clout intact,” he said. He said, “Faizabad sit-in was the Tehreek-e-Labbaik’s decision, it is misperception that someone had ask them to stage sit-in”, former interior minister said. “I had talk with them as Punjab’s law minister before their leaving Lahore,” PML-N leader said. “They demanded resignation of Zahid Hamid.

We said the decision will be taken after inquiry of the matter by Raja Zafarul Haq”. “When the inquiry report could not complete after four days, they promised to remain peaceful asking us to let us go”. “Federal government and the agencies decided not to stop the protest, which was feared to be resulted in loss of lives,” PML-N leader said.