Pak-US naval chiefs take up maritime security coop

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Chief of Naval Staff (CNS) Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi held a meeting with Commander US Naval Forces Central Command Vice Admiral Brad Cooper on Wednesday.

Both the naval chiefs exchanged views on affairs of mutual interests, maritime security situation, and bilateral naval cooperation. According to the spokesperson for Pak Navy, both leaders have resolved to strengthen the defence and naval cooperation between the two countries. The Commander of US Naval Forces Central Command congratulated CNS Admiral Niazi on the successful conduct of AMAN-23 organized by the Pakistan Navy.

The five-day multinational maritime exercise AMAN-23 was concluded in Karachi on Tuesday. Naval forces of more than 50 countries participated in the joint naval exercise with their warships, aircraft, Special Operation Forces and a large number of observers. The exercise was aimed at developing an effective joint strategy against pirates, terrorists and smugglers of drugs and arms.

Meanwhile, US Ambassador Donald Blome visited Karachi and observed the AMAN-23 Naval exercises to further strengthen US-Pakistan cooperation and advance a common vision for peace and stability in the region. During his visit to Karachi, Ambassador Blome also met with the Chief Minister of Sindh, Commander of the Pakistan Fleet (COMPAK), and the Chief of Naval Staff (CNS).

“I was pleased to observe the AMAN-23 exercises, which promote a peaceful, stable, and prosperous Pakistan,” said Ambassador Blome during his visit. “We want to further strengthen our maritime security cooperation with the Pakistan Navy to secure freedom of navigation in international waters to facilitate economic activity. The combined patrol between Pakistan Navy, PMSA (Pakistan Maritime Security Agency), and NAVCENT last October bodes well for our future collaborative efforts.” AMAN-23 was held concurrently with the Pakistan International Maritime Exhibition and Conference (PIMEC), which hosted trade promotion pavilions relating to the “blue economy.” AMAN-23 included two components: the International Maritime Conference (IMC), which was a series of discussion panels about maritime security and trade, and the AMAN-23 naval exercises.

In his meeting with Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, Ambassador Blome affirmed the importance of the US-Pakistan relationship and discussed opportunities to expand US-Pakistan economic partnership and other shared priorities.