Pakistan alleges Indian involvement in ‘extra-territorial, extra-judicial killings’

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Thursday alleged India was engaged in a “sophisticated and sinister” campaign involving “extra-territorial and extra-judicial killings” within Pakistan.

During a press briefing at the Foreign Office, Foreign Secretary Muhammad Syrus Sajjad Qazi highlighted the presence of credible evidence linking Indian agents to the assassination of two Pakistani nationals on Pakistani soil.

Qazi stated that these targeted killings were part of “higher cases” and implicated a “sophisticated international setup spanning multiple jurisdictions”.

The foreign secretary said that Indian agents utilised technology and safe havens abroad to carry out assassinations in Pakistan, recruiting, financing and supporting individuals, including criminals, terrorists and unsuspecting civilians to play specific roles in these acts.

The foreign secretary further said that Indian media and social media accounts promptly claimed and celebrated these killings, portraying them as “successful retribution against enemies of India” and showcasing India’s capability to execute such illicit operations.

Courtesy: (Dunya News)