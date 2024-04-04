Pakistan announces four-day holiday for Eid al-Fitr

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistani government on Thursday announced a four-day holiday from April 10-13 on account of the Muslim festival of Eid Al-Fitr, an official notification by the Cabinet Division said.

Eid Al-Fitr marks the end of the fasting month of Ramadan for Muslims around the world. Muslims offer special prayers on Eid morning and spend time with their families and loved ones, eating lavish meals and going for recreational activities.

In Pakistan, the country’s central moon sighting committee, the Ruet-e-Hilal Committee, spots the Shawwal moon and declares the Eid dates in advance.

“It is for general information that the Prime Minister has been pleased to approve public holidays on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, as follows,” the notification said.

“10th April to 12th April, 2024 (Wednesday to Friday) for the offices observing five working days in a week and 10th April to 13th April, 2024 (Wednesday to Saturday) for the offices observing six working days in a week.”

Eid Al-Fitr is one of two important Muslim festivals, the other being Eid Al-Adha, which is marked by slaughtering animals such as sheep and goats. The meat is shared among family and friends and donated to the poor.