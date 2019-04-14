Pakistan Army rescues 150 stranded Hindu pilgrims in Kachhi

F.P. Report

KACHHI: Pakistan Army on Sunday rescued 150 Hindu pilgrims who were stranded in Kachhi after flash floods in Balochistan.

The locals also participated in the rescue works along with the Pakistan Army. The pilgrims have been shifted to a safe place via helicopter.

The worshipers were trapped in the area on Saturday after heavy rains. The local administration and Frontier Corps (FC) officials traced them to ensure their safety.

On the other hand, the Met Office has predicted heavy rainfall for the next three days in the province and advised all to stay at safe places.