Disabled persons to be issued ‘Sehat Insaf Cards’ in Punjab: minister

F.P. Report

LAHORE: The Punjab government on Sunday announced that ‘Sehat Insaf Cards’ will be issued to disabled persons across the province.

“The Punjab government is paying ample attention towards the rehabilitation and treatment of the disabled persons, making them useful citizens of the society,” Minister Auqaf and Religious Affairs Syed Saeed-ul-Hassan Shah said in a statement.

He said that the Punjab government had decided to issue ‘Sehat Insaf Cards’ to the disabled persons for the provision of medical facilities to their families.

On March 15, Prime Minister Imran Khan had launched ‘Sehat Insaf Card’ scheme in tribal districts of erstwhile FATA.

Addressing tribal elders at Ghalanai, the Headquarters of Mohmand district this afternoon, he had said the holder of the card will be entitled to get treatment in any hospital up to seven hundred and twenty thousand rupees annually.

The PM had said tribal districts will be developed. Education and job opportunities will be created for tribal youth.

He had vowed that government is mulling over how to spend development funds in the tribal districts to uplift living standard of the tribesmen.

Imran Khan had said tourism will also be promoted in tribal districts. He had said Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has great potential for tourism and this has helped in reduction of poverty during the last five years.