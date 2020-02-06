Pakistan, Bangladesh Test series trophy to be revealed today

F.P. Report

RAWALPINDI: The trophy of the Test series between Pakistan and Bangladesh will be unveiled on Thursday (today) as the first ICC World Test Championship fixture begins tomorrow (Feb 7-11).

Practice sessions of both teams are scheduled today. Azhar Ali and Mominul Haque, the opposite captains, will hold pre-series press conferences afterwards and take part in a photo-shoot with the trophy.

Pakistan and Bangladesh teams will reach Aiwan-e-Sadr in evening where a ceremony has been arranged in the players’ honor.

The toss will take place at 9.30am on Friday at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, while the first ball will be bowled at 10am. After the end of each day’s play, squad members from both sides will hold press conferences.

On Friday, the first session will be from 10am to 12.30pm with an extended lunch break from 12.30pm to 1.30pm.

Squads

Pakistan: Azhar Ali (captain), Abid Ali, Asad Shafiq, Babar Azam, Bilal Asif, Faheem Ashraf, Fawad Alam, Haris Sohail, Imam-ul-Haq, Imran Khan Snr, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood, Yasir Shah

Bangladesh: Mominul Haque (Capt), Tamim Iqbal, Saif Hasan, Najmul Hossain, Mahmudullah Riyad, Mohammad Mithun, Liton Das, Taijul Islam, Nayeem Hasan, Ebadat Hossain, Abu Jayed, Al-Amin Hossain, Rubel Hossain, Soumya Sarkar.