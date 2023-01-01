Pakistan blindly trusts China: PM

BEIJING (APP): Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Thursday, calling the bilateral partnership made in “heaven”, said that Pakistan blindly trusted China and that the country would not allow anything to undermine the bilateral strategic partnership.

The prime minister, in his opening remarks while meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, said Pakistan firmly supported One China policy and would show it through its actions, not mere words. The meeting took place on the sidelines of the Third Belt and Road Forum, attended by leadership and representatives of around 140 nations.

“Pakistan will not take an inch back when it comes to our relations with China,” he remarked as the two leaders met to discuss the bilateral and regional matters. President Xi warmly received the prime minister as he arrived to hold the meeting accompanied by his delegation members, including ShamshadAkhtar, SarfarazBugti, GoharEjaz and others.

The prime minister thanked the Chinese leader for inviting him to attend the “historic” Belt and Road Forum and also congratulated him for the “resounding” success of the event. He said President Xi’s address at the Forum was “profound, deep and visionary”, which offered a lot of opportunities for the countries like Pakistan.

“I used to hear the phrases of (Pak-China friendship) ‘sweeter than honey’ and ‘iron clad brotherhood’, but I realise that this moment is for Pakistan when you say ‘when China does well, the rest of the world does well.’ “This is the moment for Pakistan to come and seize the opportunity,” he remarked.

He said eight proposals President Xi had put forth at the Forum were actually a roadmap for not just physical connectivity but also an important stabilising factor in international order. Prime Minister Kakar said the Belt and Road Initiative was a “pragmatic” and “practical” answer to the global political, economic and civilisational challenges faced by many nations.

He said China’s unprecedented progress was a role model which transformed the lives of the millions of its people, also having no parallel in the world history. He told the Chinese president that across the whole political structures in Pakistan, there was no dissenting view about China.

Prime Minister Kakar said that President Xi’s vision of the community of shared future was very relevant in the current disturbing time. In his remarks, President Xi said that China stood ready to work with Pakistan to carry forward the traditional friendship and deepen the bilateral partnership.

He also reiterated the resolve to accelerate building China-Pakistan partnership in the new era of community for shared future for benefit of the two peoples. He also assured that China was committed for the high quality development of CPEC (China Pakistan Economic Corridor)development and working for peace development in the region.

The visit of Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar to China to attend the third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation in Beijing and his meetings with the top Chinese leadership have received extensive coverage in electronic and print media.

The prime minister has been in headlines of Global Television Network (CGTN), a prominent English language news channel; CCTV, Chinese language television channel; and newspapers, particularly Global Times, People’s Daily, China Daily, China Economic Net, and a number of other Chinese language newspapers and news websites. China’s state-run Xinhua news agency interviewed Prime Minister Kakar ahead of his visit.

The Global Times published an article written by the prime minister while the China Daily published his interview on its front page. The prime minister’s attendance in the opening ceremony of the Belt and Road Forum and his address to the High-Level Forum were telecast live.

The prime minister’s meetings with Chinese President Xi Jinping at People’s Great Hall, Premier Li Qiang at Diaoyutai State Guest House and other top leadership as well as signing of several memorandums of understanding were widely covered by the local media. During his visit, the prime minister also held a meeting with Member of the Standing Committee of Politburo of Communist Party of China, Li Xi.

He also held a series of meetings with the chairpersons and chief executive officers of top-ranking Chinese companies and addressed an interactive roundtable attended by a number of academics, scholars and researchers from notable Chinese thank tanks, in Beijing. A number of Chinese scholars commented on different aspects of the prime minister’s visit on television and wrote articles in the newspapers.

The prime minister will also visit Urumqi, Xinjiang Autonomous Region of China, to enhance trade, investment and people-to-people relations. PM Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar is visiting China on the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping. This is his first visit to China after assuming office in August 2023.

PM encourages Chinese firms to explore Pakistan’s vast potential: Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar encouraged China’s corporate executives to explore the vast investment potential of Pakistan. The prime minister said this in a meeting with a number of Chinese corporate executives on the sidelines of the Third Belt and Road Forum here.

The CEOs and executives of Chinese enterprises who called on the prime minister included Minmetals, MCC, China Communication Construction Company (CCCC), China Road and Bridge Corporation (CRBC), COFCO, Amer International Group, China Energy, Power China and China Gezhouba Group.

The prime minister apprised the Chinese businessmen of Pakistan’s initiatives for economic and financial stability. Sharing Pakistan’s vision for sustainable and inclusive development, he outlined Pakistan’s investor-friendly policies; including the establishment of Special Investment Facilitation Council, which will act as a one-window platform to facilitate foreign investment.

He encouraged the Chinese corporate executives to explore the vast investment potential of Pakistan, especially in ICT, agriculture, renewable energy, textile, digital economy and, mining and minerals sectors. Appreciating the measures taken by Pakistan to attract foreign investment, the entrepreneurs briefed the prime minister on their business portfolios in Pakistan.

They also expressed their keen interest in working with Pakistani partners to expand their business footprint in Pakistan. Prime Minister Kakar also invited the executives of Chinese companies to Pakistan to discuss their business interests with relevant ministers.

CPEC to bring about Pakistan’s economic prosperity, regional connectivity: Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar, terming CPEC a landmark project in the history of Pakistan-China relations, said it would bring about economic progress and prosperity in Pakistan and contribute to regional connectivity and development.

The prime minister, in a meeting with Chairman of China International Development Cooperation Agency LuoZhaohui, lauded the vision of connectivity and partnership under China-Pakistan Economuc Corridor and its fruits over the last ten years in terms of economic milestones for Pakistan.

Prime Minister Kakar and CIDCA Chairman Luo discussed the collaboration in socioeconomic development projects under the CPEC framework in agriculture, health, education, vocational education, water supply and poverty alleviation. The chairman welcomed the prime minister’s proposal for the swift implementation of CIDCA’s GDI projects in Pakistan.

Prime Minister Kakar lauded the dynamic partnership between Pakistan and CIDCA and especially commended CIDCA’s strong commitment to development projects in Pakistan. Chairman Luo assured the prime minister of CIDCA’s long-term commitment to high-quality development of CPEC.

PM lauds CPC’s role to cement Pak-China ties, fostering greater understanding: Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar appreciated the role of the Communist Party of China in cementing the Pakistan-China relationship and fostering greater understanding between the two countries.