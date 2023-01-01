Abid Boxer arrested from Kasur

KASUR (INP): Civil lines police on Thursday claimed to have arrested the former police inspector Abid Boxer from Kasur. According to the police statement, several cases have been registered against former police officer Abid Boxer in three different police stations.

Abid Boxer was booked in several cases including terrorism, extortion, money laundering, and ransom. The police handed him over to the investigation wing for further investigation of the cases registered against him. The police produced the ex-police officer Abid boxer in Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC). The judge Abhar Gul Khan after hearing the case, approve a seven day physical remand of the ex-police inspector.

Earlier this week, the Lahore Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) claimed that they found extortion and money laundering evidence against former inspector Abid Boxer. The Lahore CIA investigators made progress on the probe against the ex-inspector Abid Boxer. During the initial investigation, it emerged that the former cop owned plazas and flats worth billions, whereas, he was also involved in extortion and money laundering.

The CIA said that Abid demanded extortion from different housing societies in Islamabad and Lahore and the investigators also found evidence against him. Additionally, Abid’s bank account was also used for money laundering which was allegedly committed through Farooq Dar. The CIA also collected records of bank transactions.

The former cop was using a SIM card registered with his wife’s credentials. The CIA Iqbal Town officials also acquired Abid Boxer’s mobile data. The scope of investigation against the ex-inspector was expanded by the Lahore police and more arrests are likely to be made in the coming days.