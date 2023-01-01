Pakistan decides to train one million people in AI

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The government of Pakistan has decided to train one million people in artificial intelligence (AI), on Thursday.

As per official sources, the Ministry of Information Technology (IT) has prepared a draft of the AI Policy, and a separate fund will be established for AI and related technologies.

The IT and telecom sector will provide 30 per cent of funding per year for AI, and a campaign will also be launched to create awareness about AI among government employees, technocrats and other staff concerned.

AI will be made part of primary, secondary and higher education. Funding, publication fees and travel grants will be provided to the students conducting research in AI.

As many as 1,000 AI research and development projects will be given financial support. AI centres will be established in Islamabad, Lahore, Karachi, Peshawar and Quetta.

AI technologies will be used in all sectors including agriculture, financial, etc.