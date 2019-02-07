Pakistan defeat South Africa by 27 runs in final T20I

Monitoring Desk

CENTURION: Pakistan defeated South Africa by 27 runs in the third T20I of the series on Wednesday at the SuperSport Park in Centurion.

Pakistan set a target of 169-run for the host to win the final match of the T20I series. Chasing the target, Proteas could only score 141 runs in 20 overs at a loss of nine wickets.

Seven Pakistan batsmen reached double figures but the highest score was 26 by Mohammad Rizwan.

Seeking a consolation win after losing the first two matches in the series, Pakistan made a fast start but were unable to put together any significant partnerships.

A mid-innings collapse when three wickets fell for five runs in nine balls reduced Pakistan to 94 for five, with Rizwan, captain Shoaib Malik and Hussain Talat falling in quick succession. Malik was run out for 18 after a mix-up with Talat.

Shadab Khan hit three sixes in the final over from Andile Phehlukwayo to finish with 22 not out off eight balls. The last over cost 21 runs.

Babar Azam again gave Pakistan a good start, striking 23 off 11 balls before he was caught at cover off Chris Morris in the third over.

Beuran Hendricks claimed four wickets to restrict Pakistan to 168 for 9 in 20 overs.

South Africa had an unassailable 2-0 lead in the T20 series after they clinched the series with a seven-run win in Johannesburg, following a dramatic collapse by the visitors saw them lose 6 wickets for 34 on 24 deliveries.

Pakistan lost the Test series, the ODI series, as well as their unbeaten T20I series record since 2016.