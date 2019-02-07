PM Imran Khan to chair federal cabinet meeting today

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will chair the federal cabinet meeting on Thursday (today).

According to details, the meeting will discuss a 21-point agenda and it will review the political and economic situation in the country.

The cabinet will be briefed over the gas overbilling to domestic consumers by Petroleum Minister and problems faced by potato growers by Food Minister.

The cabinet will be briefed monthly regarding prices of food items.

The agenda includes formation of Pakistan Bait-ul-Maal board, approval of Rs429 million supplementary grant for Pakistan Rangers, summary of defence division pertaining to funds for Election 2018, approval of audit and site board s reorganization, nomination of Institute of Chartered Accountants of Pakistan Council, issuance of funds for replacing CCTV cameras of Islamabad High Court, approval of health related departments transfer from cabinet division to National Health Services and signing of memorandum between Pakistan and Belgium for promotion of trade.

The meeting will review the performance of various ministries while the premier will take the members into confidence over future endeavors.

The federal cabinet will also endorse the decisions of Economic Coordination Committee (ECC).