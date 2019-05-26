Pakistan has every right to develop own missiles: Ryabkov

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Russia says Pakistan has every right to develop its own missile programme provided it complies with relevant international obligations.

This was stated by Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov in an interview with Sputnik, commenting on Islamabad’s latest missile launch.

Ryabkov said countries that develop their missile programs should act in accordance with relevant international obligations. He said Russia does not see any obstacles for Pakistan to develop its missile program.

He said we are against measures that could lead to an escalation of the situation in such a sensitive region as South Asia but in this case we believe that every state has a sovereign right to take care of its own security.

On Thursday, Pakistan conducted a successful test launch of Shaheen-II surface-to-surface ballistic missile, which is capable of carrying both conventional and nuclear warheads.

