Pakistan has sovereign right to purchase crude oil from global market: FO

Muhammad Asad

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has the sovereign right to purchase crude oil from the global market according to its economic needs and financial interests. It was observed in response to a media query by Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch at her weekly news briefing in Islamabad on Thursday.

According to Mumtaz Zahra Baloch, Pakistan concluded an oil purchase deal with Russia after a comprehensive trade dialogue between the two nations. Pakistan faces a shortage of energy resources and it is most important for its economy. The Spokesperson stressed that it is the right of the country to satisfy its energy needs from the global market and procure crude oil from the least expensive source available in the market.

The Spokesperson told the media that the two-day 12th round of Pakistan-Iran Bilateral Political Consultations will begin in Tehran on Saturday. Pakistan delegation would be led by Foreign Secretary Asad Majeed Khan while the Iranian side will be headed by Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Ali Bagheri Kani. According to Mumtaz Zahra Baloch, both sides will hold detailed discussions and will review all aspects of Pakistan-Iran bilateral relations covering political, economic, trade, investment, border security, education, climate change, and culture domains.

During the upcoming bilateral consultation, both Pakistan and Iran will also hold discussions on regional situations particularly Afghanistan, Kashmir, resumption of Iran-Saudi Arabia diplomatic ties, and regional peace and stability. To another question, he said that Foreign Secretary will hold a meeting with the senior Iranian leadership and the Secretary General of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) during his trip to Iran.

While responding to a media query regarding the cyclone, the Spokesperson said that Pakistan has no contact with India regarding the cyclone that is likely to landfall on Pakistan’s coast later in the day. To another media query regarding the recent arrest and release of pro-PTI Youtuber Adil Raja by British authorities, the Spokesperson said that she has no report about it. However, the government of Pakistan was determined to bring the perpetrators of the May 9 events to justice.

The Spokesperson did not comment on the question regarding reports that the Afghan interim government was considering shifting TTP to the Northern parts of Afghanistan. However, Mumtaz Zahra Baloch admitted that Pakistan was continuously in discussion with Afghan authorities on the issue of the TTP and other terror outfits and all aspects of countering this menace remain under discussion between the two sides. While responding to a media query regarding the concerns raised by the US State Department Spokesperson about military courts in Pakistan, Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said that Pakistan is a country of law and constitution and we remain committed to protecting our constitutional obligations to protect the rights and property of our citizens who enjoy constitutional guarantees and fundamental freedoms.

Any action of the government of Pakistan regarding the May 9 violence would be governed by the Constitution of the country, added Mumtaz Zahra Baloch. To another question, she confirmed that the continuation of the GSP Plus status of Pakistan is an important point of the agenda of the ongoing visit of the Minister for State for Foreign Affairs to the European Union.