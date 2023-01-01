Cyclone lies 145km south of Keti Bandar

F.P. Report

KARACHI: The Very Severe Cyclonic Storm (VSCS) “BIPARJOY” over northeast Arabian Sea has moved further northeastward and now lies near Latitude 22.8°N & Longitude 67.9°E at a distance of about 245km south of Karachi, 210km south Thatta and 145km south of Keti Bandar, according to a PMD report at 6:28pm on Thursday.

According to Climate Change Minister Sherry Rehman statement on Twitter, the cyclone has slowed down but the “core remains intense, adding it would not make landfall before nightfall now. According to a PMD, maximum sustained surface winds are 120-140 Km/hour gusts 150 Km/hour around the system center and sea conditions being rough/phenomenal around the system center with maximum wave height 25 feet. Moving northeastward, the VSCS “BIPARJOY” is likely to cross between Keti Bandar (Southeast Sindh) and Indian Gujarat during next 2-6 hours as a Very Severe Cyclonic Storm (VSCS) with packing winds of 100-120 Km/hour gusting 140 km/hour. PMD’s cyclone warning center, Karachi is continuously monitoring the system and will issue update accordingly.

Under its influence: Widespread rain-thunderstorm with some very heavy/extremely heavy falls accompanied with squally winds of 100-120Km/hour gusting 140km/hour likely in Thatta, Sujawal, Badin, Tharparker, Mirpurkhas & Umerkot districts from today to 17 June.

Dust/thunderstorm-rain with a few heavy falls & accompanied with squally winds of 40-60 Km/hour likely in Karachi, Hyderabad, Tando Muhammad Khan, Tando Allayar, Shaheed Benazirabad & Sanghar districts on today and tomorrow. Dust/thunderstorm-rain with isolated heavy falls likely in Hub, Lasbella & Khuzdar districts of Balochistan today & tomorrow.

Squally (high intensity) winds may cause damage to loose & vulnerable structures (Kutcha houses) including solar panels etc Storm surge of 3-4 meters (10-12 feet) expected at the land falling point (Keti Bandar and around) which can inundate the low-lying settlements. Sea conditions along Sindh coast may get very rough/ high (2-2.5 meter) and rough/ very rough (2 meter) along Balochistan coast (Sonmiani, Hub, Kund Malir. Ormara and surroundings). Fishermen have been advised not to venture in open sea till the system is over by 17 June. All concerned authorities were also particularly advised to remain ‘ALERT’ during the forecast period.

Electricity supply has also been suspended for last two days in fishermen’s settlements along the coastline in the district while around 1,000 displaced fishermen are in relief camps in Badin. Similarly, several parts of Karachi including Quaidabad, Malir, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, University Road and other areas received light to moderate rains. Highest rainfall of 5mm was recorded in Quaidabad 5 mm followed by Jinnah Terminal 4.4mm at and 4.2mm University Road, the Met department said.

In Thatta district, local administration said army and civil agencies are jointly carrying out rescue and relief operations. More than 80 thousand people were rescued from the coastal areas, the Thatta district administration said in a briefing. Eleven relief and medical camps have been set up in Thatta district, Deputy Commissioner Ghulam Farooq Soomro said. 45 camps have been established in Badin, Thatta and surrounding areas where 34 thousand people are present, the deputy commissioner added. He said food and other basic necessities including dry milk was being provided to the displaced persons in the camps. In the next phase, he said the preparations to deal with the effects of the storm will be completed.