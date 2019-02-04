Pakistan is safe for int’l cricket: Aguilleira

Monitoring Desk

KARACHI: West Indies Women’s team Captain Merissa Aguilleira has declared Pakistan a safe country for cricket.

The visitors suffered a 12-run defeat in the third T20I against Pakistan Women’s team at the Southend Club in Karachi on Sunday. The match marked the end of successful tour of the Aguilleira-led unit as they clinched the three-match series 2-1.

Speaking at the post-match press conference she said: “Off course, I will definitely be coming back to Pakistan, there is no doubt. Pakistan is safe country and teams must come here. It was a pleasing experience to come to Pakistan, and I would also encourage other teams to come to Pakistan.”

For Pakistan, the victory came on the day when Pakistan off-spinner Sana Mir became the sixth player overall and first Asian to complete a century of T20Is. The list is headed by Deandra Dottin of the West Indies — who has played 110 matches.

Mir celebrated the day with wickets of Shemaine Campbelle (nine) and Chinelle Henry (12) to finish with figures of two for 21 from four overs. Her bowling performance helped restrict the West Indies, chasing 151 to sweep the series, at 138 for eight.

With 84 wickets, Sana sits fourth in the list of most successful bowlers in T20Is.

“See, cricket is a tough game, and the T20I format is hard especially for an off-spinner,” said Mir. “It’s a proud matter for me to play in 100th T20I for my country and I will continue to play till I am enjoying my game.”

Commenting on Pakistan team’s performance the Windies captain said: “Pakistan has been knocking on the door for a quite a while now, with every game they have showed they are really performing and improving, Pakistan team fielded really well in the match.”

Sharing her thoughts for One-Day International (ODI) series, she said Pakistan will have momentum on their side as they clinched a solid victory in the third T20I. “The ODI series will begin in the UAE in few days’ time and our captain will be back,” she said. “We know the momentum will be with Pakistan side going into the ODI series.”

Deandra Dottin— who was declared ‘player of the series’ — once again finished as the top-scorer with 46 runs to her name. Her 29-ball innings included three fours and four sixes. Natasha McLean (26) and Chedean Nation (19) were the other notable scorers, while Anam Amin finished with three for 34. Pakistan wicketkeeper Sidra Nawaz also had a good day as she stumped three batsmen.

Earlier, electing to bat first, Pakistan posted 150 for six – their highest total of the series and second highest overall – with Nida Dar hitting her second half-century in 91st match — which helped her bag the player of the match award. The 32-year-old from Gujranwala hit five fours and two sixes in a 40-ball 53 and added 67 runs for the fifth wicket with Aliya Riaz, who finished with a 23-ball 24 with one four and a six.

“In my innings today, I played according to the role given to me and thankfully executed it well,” said Dar. “I am looking forward to featuring in international leagues if no Pakistan international match is played during that time.”