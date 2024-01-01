Pakistan Navy continues rescue, relief operation in flood hit areas of Gwadar

GWADAR (INP): Pakistan Navy in the aftermath of recent unprecedented rain spells in Gwadar, Ormara and adjoining villages of Balochistan, was actively undertaking rescue and relief operation named ‘Operation Madad’ from past three days.

Immediate relief was provided to affected families on Sunday upon receiving information through local sources that large number of people were stranded into houses due accumulated water in vicinity and were in immediate need of ration supplies.

Pakistan Navy Rescue teams immediately coordinated the efforts and air dropped ration bags to affected people of Muradi, Dando, Kulanch and adjoining isolated areas of Gwadar District. Pakistan Navy Sea King helicopters undertook multiple sorties to ensure ration supply to hundreds of stranded families. Pakistan Navy has always assisted Coastal communities in every crisis situation and was committed to continue rescue operation until normalization of ongoing situation.

Prompt relief operation on the call of locals was practical manifestation of Pakistan Navy’s strong ties with Coastal communities and demonstrates PN’s resolve to assist fellow countrymen in every hour of need.