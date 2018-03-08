Pakistan Navy evacuates injured from fire incident at Turbat

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Pakistan Navy rescue teams conducted a rescue operation on Wednesday at busy market place in Turbat and evacuated six persons who got severely injured in a fire incident.

The heavy fire broke out due to explosions of gas cylinders in a shop which engulfed the nearby shops and vehicles causing damages to the property and inflicting serious burns to six persons.

The local government requested Pakistan Navy unit, PNS SIDDIQ for assistance. In response, Pakistan Navy immediately tasked PN fire tenders and rescue/medical teams for damage control and evacuation of the injured from the scene of incident.

Pakistan Navy fire fighting teams, taking prompt actions, extinguished heavy fire and medical teams extended first aid to the injured. Six persons, who were severely incinerated, were evacuated by Pakistan Navy teams to PNS SIDDIQ and then shifted to Karachi via PN aircraft due to non availability of Burn centre at Turbat for specialized medical treatment.

Civil administration and people of Turbat were extremely thankful to Pakistan Navy for prompt response to save the lives and property of local populace.

